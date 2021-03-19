There have been a lot of things that haven't gone the way we've liked since this pandemic started, but Mother Nature gave high school snowboarders a gift last Wednesday--bluebird skies, warm temps, and brilliant sunshine for states! The event was hosted at Jay Peak, and Ari Beauregard captured the athletes beautifully as they competed in the final event of the 2021 high school snowboarding season.
Check out the article and the huge photo gallery for all the details!
