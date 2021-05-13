Things are always a little crazy in a sport's season, and sometimes we have to get creative. The Richford Middle School boys played their first baseball game on Wednesday, and the team ended up needing umpires. Xavier Wood and Ben Greenwood, members of the high school team, gave up their free time to help out the younger team.
Richford wasn't able to field a varsity team this year, but the players on the JV team are so dedicated to the program, they were willing to lend a hand in a pinch to make sure the middle school team could play.
It's great to see athletes helping one another, and in Franklin County, that's something we see all the time. It's rarely about just one team or one person's success, it's about caring for others, pride in the programs, and an understanding that it's always good to be able to pay it forward.
