MVU pitcher Patrick Walker throws to catcher Ethan Messier while assistant JV coach David Laroche looks on. In the winter season, Walker plays basketball and Messier plays hockey for the Thunderbirds. Baseball brings them together, and we're glad it does! It will be fun to see what these two (and the rest of the Thunderbirds) do on the field this spring!
Our favorite moment of the day: Patrick Walker throws to Ethan Messier as MVU pitchers and catchers prepare for spring season
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
