The MVU Thunderbirds played their first baseball game since June of 2019. Patrick Walker's slide into home was especially sweet, since it's been a long, long time since he's gotten his baseball pants dirty.
The Thunderbirds earned the win over Oxbow, and we'll bring you all those details a little later. In the meantime, congrats to the boys of summer (or spring, in this case) as they kick off spring sports in Franklin County.
