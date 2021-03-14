Senior athletes across the state have missed a lot this winter, but that doesn't mean there haven't been some sweet moments. On Saturday afternoon, Enosburg senior Owen McKinstry drained a three-point shot to secure the win over the visiting Bobwhites in the final seconds of the game.
McKinstry noted that he has been thinking about growing up with the game of basketball and how he never thought he'd be the one coming up with a big shot at the end of a close game with a DI opponent.
Even while they are missing so much, some of our athletes are having the chance to make lifelong memories. I'm so grateful they are having those opportunities.
