Emmaleigh Strum is dialed in as she passes to a teammate in the Bullets' game against Montpelier this week. Ultimate Frisbee is a very unique sport; the players actually officiate the games themselves, engaging in civil debate if need be. Ask a player, and they will tell you that it's a game unmatched in sportsmanship and teamwork--even between opponents.
The BFA Fairfax girls' Ultimate Frisbee team will host Burlington on Saturday at 11 am.
