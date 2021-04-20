It doesn't seem like it was that long ago we were all cheering for Maren McGinn and the 2021 state championship Comets basketball team. Yesterday we cheered for Maren again as she fanned 12 CVU Redhawk batters in the first game of the Comets' 2021 softball season.
Congrats to Maren and the Comets on an excellent start to the spring season! The Comets host in-county, DI rival MVU tonight at Collins Perley.
