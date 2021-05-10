Loghan Hughes (bib #7) raced in her first track and field meet this weekend placing third overall and running a personal best of 10:53.20. That time makes her the second fastest girl to run the 3000m at BFA St. Albans.
Thank you, Dan Brueckner, for sending this photo of Loghan in the race.
