Kierra McFadden and the rest of the MVU track & field team are preparing to race for the first time in two years. Coach John Brueckner, in his first year with MVU T&F wasn't sure what sort of season spring athletes would be training for. Would there even be a state meet? He asked his athletes if they wanted an easy season, still running hard, but taking a day a week to play some basketball or another cross-training style of activity; did they want a normal season or did they want to push harder than normal to prepare even more for the races ahead. He was pleased to hear that the team was split between those who wanted a normal season and those who wanted to make up for lost time.
It's pretty clear from this photo that the MVU T&F athletes are preparing to compete. Thank you, spring athletes for giving your all, for busting the rust, and showing us the grit and determination you're ready to apply to the season. We wish you the very best this spring!
*runners are allowed to practice the racing portion of their practice with masks down. Masks were worn as soon as athletes were finished with a lap.
