MVU and Milton battled for nearly two and a half periods before Steven King netted the Thunderbirds' first goal. Jackson Porter (pictured) would score the second, shortly after. This photo tells the story of the night: two teams (who share home ice) battling for an elusive win in an empty arena.
Note: this is the second moment of the day, as I made a mistake on the first one! My apologies!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.