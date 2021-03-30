Of all the seasons that have suffered, no season has lost like the spring season. Spring athletes didn't touch the field in 2020 due to Covid issues, but this year, it looks like those woes may be behind us. On Monday, baseball pitchers and catchers began their week of warm ups, no doubt shaking some rust off. Some age groups didn't have a summer season last year, so some high school base ball players haven't played competitively since June of 2019. Let that sink in....it's a crazy stat.
As of right now, parents will be able to attend spring sports contests, and I have no doubt both athletes and their families will welcome a cheering section after a winter of playing in nearly empty rinks and gymnasiums. Games begin April 17, and schools will be releasing guidelines to help us all know how to best support our athletes as the state sees fit.
I know one thing, I'm ready to see these athletes compete in their spring seasons, how about you?
