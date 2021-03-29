I was scrolling through my Facebook feed this morning, when I found this post from Renee Pattee. Her words struck me, and I asked her if I could share her photo and her comments.
"After 663 days since they were last in the field, pitchers and catchers are able to start today. So exciting!" Renee Pattee.
Dylan Pattee and his cousin Brendan Deuso are pictured above as freshmen (both are seniors this year) and have played together since Little League. Last year, due to Covid, spring athletes, including Dylan and Brendan, missed their entire junior baseball season. It's been 663 days since the Enosburg Hornets' baseball team played in the semifinal game of the 2019 season on June, 5.
Spring athletes, we hope you enjoy this season! You've waited a long time to get back on the field!
