Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West to northwest downslope winds are expected to produce strong gusts along and east of the Adirondacks of New York, in the Green Mountains of Vermont, and eastern Vermont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&