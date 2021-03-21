Relief!
Adam Laroche

You see this photo? It started about ten to fifteen years ago for most of these players. Most of them have been skating since they were three years old. For the three Bobwhite seniors, Christian Vallee, Colby Morin, and Nathan Benoit, this was it....the last year. They've played in empty rinks in a short season filled with uncertainty and a hundred little protocols. But last night? Last night they got to play the game they've loved for a long time, and I am so glad they did. And that celebration? It was awesome! Way to go, Bobwhites! What a RELIEF! :) 

