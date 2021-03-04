When I saw this photo of the Bobwhites preparing for a huddle, I couldn't help but smiling myself. Masks or no masks, our athletes are having a great time playing the sports they love!
Sean Beauregard, the one looking at the camera, is one of our Athletes of the Week. Have you had a chance to read about him and the other Athlete of the Week, Jaycee Douglas of BFA Fairfax?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.