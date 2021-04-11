The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail got some TLC last year, and if you're looking for a great place to recreate on a beautiful day, it's the perfect spot to visit. You can run, walk, bike, and explore from Swanton to the Sheldon Historical Society on a smooth, beautifully maintained surface. Enjoy the old railroad bridge just down the road from the parking area near the Bourdeau Brothers plant in Sheldon or the more recently constructed bridge over the Missisquoi in Swanton.
Adam and I ran over the old railroad bridge yesterday (always a favorite for me) and on to Sheldon where we could see the water flowing over the falls near the Historical Society. To get the mileage we wanted for the day, we turned around and ran across 105 toward Swanton, taking in the views along the river. Things are greening up and it's a great time to be out enjoying the gorgeous weather!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.