Blair Archambault.jpg
Adam Laroche

In-county contests are a hands-down favorite for players and fans alike. There's more than a win at stake--players recall these games decades later as some of their favorites--the ones where many athletes face their friends as rivals. Adam captured this photo of Blair Archambault waiting for his next at-bat in the Enosburg dugout on Saturday. It sums up the grit and intensity Franklin County teams bring to the fields each spring; thank you athletes for playing the game with heart as well as skill. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you