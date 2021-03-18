We loved this shot of Enosburg junior Gavin Combs working through traffic to get the ball to the hoop in last night's D3 quarterfinal against the Peoples Wolves. That's the kind of effort these guys have exhibited all year, and it's been paying big dividends.
In the past week, Enosburg has won three their last three games in thrilling fashion, snatching a win at the very end of regulation or overtime. Congratulations, Hornets on keeping your effort and intensity high all the way to the last play of the game!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.