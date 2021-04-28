Ethan Mashtare.jpg
Ruthie Laroche

Ethan Mashtare crosses the finish at BFA St. Albans' first track meet in two years on Tuesday. Mashtare finished first in the 1500m after battling with a stiff opponent in the second lap. Mashtare is a member of BFA St. Albans' Big Three, including Calvin Storms and Jacob Tremblay. The three athletes have been putting up excellent numbers this spring. 

