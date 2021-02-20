This was a tough choice! When these teams meet, you can count on a close, intense game every time. Ultimately, I chose this photo of Shea Howrigan of Enosburg flying through a wall of Thunderbirds in an attempt to score. It sums up the effort both teams exerted as they battled for the win.
Make sure you check out the entire gallery to get a feel for just how hard these guys worked on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.