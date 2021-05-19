Zoe McGee and Elizabeth Demag

Enosburg softball players Zoe McGee and Elizabeth Demag lower the flag with head coach Randall Wells after the Hornets' game with Mt. Abe. Wells has used this same flag for 15 years and enjoys teaching his players how to fold and care for the American flag. 

 Ruthie Laroche

If you stick around a field after a game, you may just learn some really cool things. Last night, after covering the Enosburg softball team's game against Mt. Abe, I learned that Enosburg head coach Randall Wells has kept a long-standing and wonderful tradition. Before each home game, he brings his own flag (this one is 15 years old) and raises it at the park. At the end of the game he brings two players with him to help lower and fold the flag. Flag protocol is practiced before hand to ensure the players know how to handle the red, white, and blue. Thank you, Coach Wells, for fostering such a beautiful tradition with the teams you coach. 

