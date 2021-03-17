Our county teams started their first round of playoff games on Tuesday; some won and some lost--all worked hard!
To this year's seniors: things are so much different then you imagined, I'm sure, but we appreciate your effort and your determination to get all you can out of this season! Thank you for representing our community and showing us all what it looks like to overcome adversity and make the most of what you got!
