The No. 3 Enosburg Hornets basketball team will take on No. 14 Springfield this evening at 6 pm. We've enjoyed seeing these girls play this winter and look forward to what they'll do in the D2 playoffs.
We'll have coverage for you at samessenger.com, and fans can catch the livestream of the game thanks to NFHS (with a subscription).
Here are the teams that will be traveling for playoffs today:
D3 girls basketball
No. 11 BFA Fairfax at No. 6 Winooski
What to know: The Bullets travel to Winooski on Tuesday for a 6 pm tip-off.
D4 girls basketball
No. 14 Richford at No. 3 Mid VT Christian
When: The Rockets travel on Tuesday for a 6 pm tip-off.
D1 boys basketball
No. 9 Bobwhites at Brattleboro
When: The Bobwhites travel on Tuesday for a 5:30 tip-off.
