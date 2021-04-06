Have you had a chance to read the article about BFA St. Albans graduate Cooper Cioffi? We've got a lot of great athletes playing at the collegiate level this spring, and I love to highlight their experiences. They often rise to the challenge on their college teams thanks to the work ethic and great attitude they bring with them from their years competing on Franklin County teams.
featured
Our favorite moment of the day: Do you love seeing our Franklin County kids succeeding at the college level?
Robert Blanchardrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Made from scratch, made with love: St. Albans husband and wife craft delectable donuts
-
Vermont Basketball Coaches' Association recognizes 13 athletes from Enosburg, BFA St. Albans, BFA Fairfax, and MVU
-
See what the USDA is proposing to mitigate rising building costs
-
St. Albans Town hires Emmalee Cherington to run stormwater utility
-
Cooper Cioffi brings offense and a great attitude to the Keene State Owls
Currently in St. Albans
49°F
Sunny
49°F / 34°F
12 PM
50°F
1 PM
52°F
2 PM
53°F
3 PM
54°F
4 PM
55°F
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
Business & Service Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2021 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.