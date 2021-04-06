cooper cioffi fall 2020.jpeg

Cooper Cioffi on the field with Keene State in the fall. 

 Courtesy of Cooper Cioffi

Have you had a chance to read the article about BFA St. Albans graduate Cooper Cioffi? We've got a lot of great athletes playing at the collegiate level this spring, and I love to highlight their experiences. They often rise to the challenge on their college teams thanks to the work ethic and great attitude they bring with them from their years competing on Franklin County teams.

