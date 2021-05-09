This photo was taken in May of 2018 after the Lyndon State College (at that time the school was still Lyndon State College) senior game. My sons Joshua and David were seniors and my son Caleb was a freshman. What a year we had watching them all play on the same team for one last time!
Moms of athletes know just what this photo means--so many uniforms cleaned, so many rides to practice, late meals, injuries, physical appointments (did you get that paperwork turned in? lol), and so many MEMORIES!
When the kids are young, it seems like those days will last forever. I remember David's last collegiate at-bat. I won't lie to you....I cried. No one ever prepared me for that last at-bat. All the years flooded through my mind in rapid motion.
I've been grateful for many things in my life, but perhaps one of the things I'm most grateful for was the opportunity to raise three athletes in our Franklin County athletic community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.