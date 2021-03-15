Hazel Albee of BFA Fairfax takes a foul shot in the Bullets' game against the Richford Rockets on Saturday. We've all heard about the power of the free-throw, and as basketball teams prepare for playoffs this week, you can bet there will be a few athletes working on their foul shots.
It's always fun to photograph in Richford's beautiful gymnasium. Did you know the Richford Junior-Senior High School has had three gymnasiums in its 100+ year history? The oldest gymnasium is located on the top floor of the old building and the floor of the second gymnasium can still be seen in the hallways and band room of the high school. If you ever visit the band room you'll see the free throw arc on the floor!
Thank you Ari Beauregard for this great photo!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.