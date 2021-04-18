Derrick Sloan netted a hattrick in the BFA Fairfax Bullets first varsity lacrosse game, which they won against Milton on Saturday. This team was set to kick off the program's first varsity season in 2020, but they were unable to do so after the Covid pandemic canceled all spring sports.
Congratulations to Derrick and to the Bullets for a great start to 2021. They'll be back on the field on Monday for their home opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.