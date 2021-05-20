Comet seniors

Comet seniors throwback photo from their sophomore year: Casey Bechard, MacKenzie 'Mack' Moore, Maren McGinn, Caitlyn Dasaro, and Taylor Baldwin.

These young ladies played the final regular season home game in a Comet uniform on Thursday, May 20. 

 Shannon Moore

While scrolling through Facebook, I came upon this photo of Casey Bechard, MacKenzie Moore, Maren McGinn, Caitlyn Dasaro, and Taylor Baldwin. Shannon Moore snapped this photo during the girls' sophomore season. Little did they know that they'd never play a junior season due to Covid. Here they are in 2021, and tonight, at Collins Perley, they'll play their final, regular season home game. Head out to cheer for your Comets as they take on the Colchester Lakers at 4:30 this afternoon. 

