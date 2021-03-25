Christian Vallee celebrates the first game of the D1 final and the last of his hockey career at BFA St. Albans. Kudos to both the teams for battling through a fantastic D1 hockey final.
featured
Our favorite moment of the day? Christian Vallee celebrates the opening goal of the D1 hockey title game.
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following areas, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin and Western Rutland. * From Friday morning through Saturday evening * Total rainfall of 0.50 to 1.25 inches combined with continued snow melt will cause several rivers to approach bank full Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. The most likely rivers to exceed minor flood stage will be the Missisquoi River at North Troy and Otter Creek at Center Rutland. Other locations along the Ausable, Winooski and Mad Rivers will approach or exceed flood stage as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in St. Albans
72°F
Sunny
72°F / 52°F
5 PM
71°F
6 PM
69°F
7 PM
66°F
8 PM
61°F
9 PM
58°F
Most Popular Stories
-
Bobwhites win back-to-back D1 titles and net program's 20th title
-
Here are Franklin County property transfers from $15,000 to $375,000
-
What to see, do and eat on a day trip to Jeffersonville, Vermont
-
See how Franklin County restaurants are handling the COVID-caused border closure
-
Hornets fall to Blue Devils in D3 semifinal; McKinstry leads team with 18 in final game of his high school career
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2021 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.