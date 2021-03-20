Caitlyn Dasaro
Ari Beauregard

What's better than seeing a hard working, super motivated senior enjoying her final high school season (even in the middle of a pandemic)? Way to go, Caitlyn Dasaro! It's been incredible watching you grow with this game through high school! Enjoy this next game, and know you've got a community behind you cheering from the other side of the Northwest Access livestream! 

