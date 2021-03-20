What's better than seeing a hard working, super motivated senior enjoying her final high school season (even in the middle of a pandemic)? Way to go, Caitlyn Dasaro! It's been incredible watching you grow with this game through high school! Enjoy this next game, and know you've got a community behind you cheering from the other side of the Northwest Access livestream!
Our favorite moment of the day: Caitlyn Dasaro soars over Rutland defenders in the D1 quarterfinal
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
