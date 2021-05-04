BFA Fairfax lacrosse.jpg

Down by a substantial margin in yesterday's game against Harowood, the BFA Fairfax varsity lacrosse team kept their cool, supported one another, and fought to the end. 

 Ruthie Laroche

It's easy to work together and stay positive when things are going well, but it's a lot harder to do when you're losing to a tough opponent and things aren't going as you'd like them to. Yesterday, the BFA Fairfax varsity lax team took a tough loss to Harwood, but the hometown boys battled to the end. I cover a lot of games, and I'm always proud of our county's athletes. They work hard and represent our communities so well. 

