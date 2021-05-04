It's easy to work together and stay positive when things are going well, but it's a lot harder to do when you're losing to a tough opponent and things aren't going as you'd like them to. Yesterday, the BFA Fairfax varsity lax team took a tough loss to Harwood, but the hometown boys battled to the end. I cover a lot of games, and I'm always proud of our county's athletes. They work hard and represent our communities so well.
Our favorite moment of the day: BFA Fairfax lax shows high character and great teamwork on and off the field
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
