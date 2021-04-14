Caden Getty

Caden Getty, on the right, works on defense during a drill at BFA Fairfax on Tuesday evening. 

 By Adam Laroche

Caden Getty (on the right in green), a senior at BFA Fairfax, will be playing in the Bullets' inaugural varsity lacrosse season this spring. The team boasts high numbers with 25 athletes on the roster, and after losing their first opportunity at a varsity season to Covid in 2020, this group is ready to put their skill on display! 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you