Bethany Sanders
Ruthie Laroche

I've been having so much fun capturing our spring athletes as they've been preparing for the season! Each of these athletes missed an entire season last year, but they're back and training harder than ever! I caught up with BFA St. Albans softball, baseball, track and field, and boys and girls tennis yesterday, and it was a blast! I've got player and coach interviews and photo galleries from all of these teams, and I'm so excited to share them with you! 

