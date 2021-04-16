It's always so good to hear about the achievements of our Franklin County athletes as they head off to compete in college. Anna Brueckner is running track and field for Crown College in Minnesota; she's enjoyed a very productive freshman year, breaking records and receiving accolades in her indoor season this winter. Last week, in the outdoor season, she broke the school's 400 meter dash in women's track and field with a time of 61.70. Anna also competes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
Way to go, Anna! We hope the rest of the season is equally successful, and we are so proud of you!
