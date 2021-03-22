Allie Bushey shoots the bow and arrow from the Comet bench as BFA downs the Rutland Raiders in the D1 girls basketball semifinal on Friday!
If you could have seen the smile on my face when I saw this photo in Ari Beauregard's gallery. Ari did a great job of capturing the excitement of the game on and off the court, and that paints a complete 'picture' of the action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.