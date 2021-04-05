Bobwhites outdoors.jpeg

The warm weather earlier in the week even allowed for some outdoor work. 

Today's the day that Franklin County athletes (and the rest of Vermont) begin trying out for the 2021 season. Keep them in your thoughts; for some of them, it's been a very long time since they played the spring sports they loved. Last year, all the spring sports were canceled due to Covid safety concerns. 

Athletes, we wish you the best as you get started today! 

