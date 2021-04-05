...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS MUCH
OF WESTERN AND SOUTHERN VERMONT...
* AFFECTED AREA...In Vermont, Western Franklin, Western
Chittenden, Western Addison, Western Rutland, Orange and
Windsor counties.
* TIMING...The lowest relative humidity values and strongest
winds will occur today between Noon and 7 PM.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with frequent gusts in the 25
to 30 mph range.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the lower to mid 50s.
* Impacts...Because of the dry fuels, low relative humidity, and
gusty winds any fires that do start will have the potential to
spread rapidly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that dangerous fire weather conditions
are expected due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative
humidities, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get
out of control and become difficult to contain.
&&
