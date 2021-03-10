This winter, I decided to send photos to some of the schools our in-county teams faced thinking that the parents of traveling athletes would enjoy photos of their kids on the road. This week, we were pleasantly surprised to hear from a Vergennes parent who had seen our photos and told us she had photos of the game February 18 game between Vergennes and the MVU girls' varsity team.
How cool is that? We live in such a great state; it's a place where people are often looking out for one another! Thank you, Holly Webber, for sending these photos for our community to enjoy!
