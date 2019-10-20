FAIRFAX – It was a playoff-like atmosphere when the BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille football team hosted Otter Valley under the lights Saturday night.
The Bullets entered the game looking to finish off an undefeated regular-season and snag the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division III playoffs, while the Otters were looking to break up that undefeated season and make a statement going into the playoffs while shifting from the No. 4 to No. 3 seed with a win.
Both teams battled back-and-forth regaining and losing the lead on multiple occasions, but in the end it was the Otters who scored last and finished off the upset with a 38-36 win over the Bullets.
“This was a game that whoever got the ball last with a bit of time on the clock would be the one to win,” said Fairfax/Lamoille coach Craig Sleeman. “We still need to tighten up some things going forward.”
With the loss the Bullets fell to the second seed in the Division III tournament, which starts next week. Despite falling to No. 2, they will still have home-field advantage until the championship.
After the Bullets took a 36-32 lead with about three minutes remaining in the game, the Otters had one last shot to get to the end zone to retake the lead.
The Otters’ passing game continued to move down the field and looked like they were going to come up short when they faced a 4th-and-10 at the Bullets’ 23-yard-line. Quarterback Alex Polli hit running back Nathanial Blake on a screen, and Blake broke a couple of tackles to pick up 13 yards and a new set of downs. Polli then hit Chance Passmore (three receiving touchdowns) on a 10-yard pass to put the Otters up for good.
With just over 40 seconds to go in the game and two timeouts, the Bullets got the ball inside the Otters’ 40-yard-line, but a last-ditch pass attempt was intercepted ending the game.
“We knew at the very least we had the four-seed locked up tonight,” said Otter Valley coach Kipp Denis. “We just wanted to come in and play a physical football game and we did it against a very good team tonight.”
Otter Valley (5-3) finished the game with 331 yards through the air and four touchdowns, as they were 22 of 41 passing, while only running the ball 17 times for 61 yards.
The Otters built a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter before the Bullets started to find their groove offensively.
From there, the Bullets’ running backs started to run with authority breaking a number of tackles and carrying people for extra yards on their way to 424 yards rushing.
“Senior Night is a hard night to get things going right out of the gate,” said Sleeman. “Sometimes it takes about midway through the first quarter to get their feet under them with everything going on pregame, so I think that might have been a little bit, but we responded well from there. But it was a grind from there and hopefully a good eye-opener that we have to be ready to play from the first whistle.”
With under six minutes to go in the first half, Jaxon Schaarschmidt (123 yards, two touchdowns) ran it in from five yards out and Noah Brock (218 yards, three touchdowns) repeated the same thing five minutes later tying the score 14-14.
The second half saw five lead changes, as the Bullets’ run game was working while the Otters were passing at will.
Schaarschmidt gave the Bullets the lead early in the second half, but two touchdowns from Polli to Passmore with a Fairfax fumble sandwiched in between gave the Otters a 26-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
After Brock put the Bullets back on top 28-26 with a 9-yard touchdown run, they looked like they were going to make a big stop when they were up 28-26 midway through the fourth quarter and had Otter Valley in a 2nd-and-27 situation. Polli’s pass downfield was intercepted by Quinn Meunier around midfield, but the Otters’ forced a fumble on the interception return and recovered it to get a new set of downs.
Otter Valley took advantage of the extra opportunity and Blake scored to give the Otters the lead back, 32-28, with just over seven minutes remaining in the game.
The Bullets continued to march down the field and found the endzone again with just over three minutes left on another touchdown by Brock to take a 36-32 lead.
Fairfax/Lamoille’s defense had its opportunities to make stops, as it got Otter Valley into a 3rd-and-6 situation at midfield before Polli hit Passmore for 23 yards and a new set of downs setting up the big 4th-and-10 conversion before the game-winning touchdown.
“Alex played phenomenal out there and never broke under pressure,” said Denis. “We knew coming in, we were going to want to throw the ball and he did an outstanding job finding his receivers out there tonight.”
It wasn’t the ending to the regular season the Bullets were hoping for, but their 7-1 record was still good enough for the No. 2 seed, which ensures them home field until the championship game at Rutland.
They will face off against No. 7 Mill River in Saturday’s quarterfinals in a rematch of the Week 7 game between the two teams, which the Bullets jumped out to a 32-0 lead and ended up winning 60-28.
Should Fairfax/Lamoille and Otter Valley both win their quarterfinal games, it would set up rematch in what would be sure to be an entertaining semifinals.
“Tonight had a lot to do with what we did to ourselves with a couple of fumbles and penalties early on,” said Sleeman. “We have to clean that stuff up going forward into the playoffs. It’s going to be a tough tournament no matter who we play, so we will just have to clean up the mistakes we made tonight and get ready for next week.”