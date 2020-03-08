ST. ALBANS — With two of the top goalies in the state between the pipes when BFA-St. Albans and Rice met during Saturday’s Division I semifinal game, goals were going to be hard to come by.
The game was scoreless for the first 42 minutes before BFA got on the board, but the No. 3 Green Knights tied the game with their net empty in the final minute to force overtime.
The second-seeded Bobwhites didn’t let conceding the late goal get them down as they came out firing on all cylinders and scored on their first shift of overtime to come away with the 2-1 victory and punch their ticket to Wednesday’s championship game at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
“That was just a great hockey game. I thought we played very well and I thought Rice played extremely well,” said BFA coach Toby Ducolon. “We feel very fortunate to be going to Gutterson on Wednesday, but at the same time it was very well deserved. We have come a long way this winter and did a lot of nice things.”
In overtime, Ethan Audy chipped the puck away from the Bobwhites’ blue line to Owen Bonnette who streaked down the boards on a 2-on-1 with Matt Merrill. Bonnette sent a pass over to Merrill, who got a stick on it, but Carson Barnes made a sprawling save to keep the puck out.
Bonnette followed the play and found a way to tuck the puck into the net on the rebound to send the BFA crowd into a frenzy and send the team back to the title game.
“Our biggest thing is staying composed no matter the situation,” said Bonnette. “We have a banner in the locker room that says that and that’s all it took tonight. It was a real good battle tonight with emotions riding high, but we got it done and it feels great to be going back to the finals.”
BFA goalie Dan Ellis finished the game with 20 saves, including 10 in the third period to help send the game to overtime.
“Dan was seeing the puck at all times with the one exception being the goal, but toward the end he was kind of making it look easy,” said Ducolon. “They had some nice shots on him, but he was following and tracking the puck very well.
“Then we got another senior with a big play at the end to finish the game,” he added. “It seems a lot of years there are seniors that just click on all cylinders toward the end of the season, and we have that happening again.”
The Bobwhites are seeking their 19th championship in program history and first since they went back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.
It was a rewarding semifinal win for a program who was upset in the first round of the playoffs the past two seasons.
“On a scale of 1-10, I would give this game an 11,” said Ellis. “The desire to win was great. We had guys diving on the ice, blocking shots, breaking the puck out and doing whatever we had to do. We had chances, they had chances, but all I can say is the hockey gods were on our side tonight.”
It was a tough game for the Green Knights to go out on with the puck luck not being on their side throughout the game.
Rice’s Kiaran Connolly rang a hard wrist shot from the slot off the post in the second period to keep things scoreless and Jaden Duprey also hit the post in the third period.
“I thought it was a great, hard-fought hockey game by both teams, which was what we expected coming in,” said Rice coach Jerry Tarrant. “I think we have the best 1-2 tandem of goalies in the state, but I would argue that (Barnes) and (Ellis) are the best two. They are just two great goalies, and we knew it was going to be a low-scoring game. We had our chances out there and rang a few posts and that’s the way the game goes.”
The first two periods saw a lot of action, but no scoring with both teams playing stingy defense and both goalies coming up with big saves.
The Bobwhites finally broke onto the scoreboard with just over three minutes to go in the game when Owen Benoit picked up the loose puck in the neutral zone with both teams in the middle of a line change.
With wide-open ice ahead of him, the sophomore skated the puck deep into the zone and took a tough-angled shot that went over Barnes’ shoulder and into the net for the 1-0 lead and energizing the crowd.
“There was lots and lots of space for him to go, and he went full speed ahead,” said Ducolon. “He was pretty low in the circle and he just ripped it under the bar. It was a great rush and a great finish, and he has the ability, in stride, to shoot the puck. He had some nice vision out there.”
Rice went into full-on attack mode from there trying to find the equalizer and taking every chance they could to put the pucks on net.
After BFA was called for a penalty in the final minute and with the goalie pulled, the Green Knights found the equalizer on the 6-on-4 when Reilly Hickey’s slapshot from the point found its way through traffic and past a screened Ellis to knot the game a one-apiece with 44 seconds left on the clock.
“Of course I wanted to win tonight, but I would have been no more proud of them had they won than I am right now,” said Tarrant. “They showed so much resiliency and to come back that late in the game, I am just so proud of them.”
The Bobwhites didn’t let Rice’s late goal faze them, as they controlled the play in the final 44 seconds of regulation and didn’t take long at all for the game-winner in overtime.
“Giving up the late goal is a tough thing to get through emotionally and recover,” said Ducolon. “I thought our guys did a great job responding to that and came out on fire to get the early goal in overtime.”
BFA will take on a Stowe team that upset top seed Essex, 2-1, during their semifinal game Saturday afternoon.
The Bobwhites split the season series with Stowe, the Raiders winning 1-0 early in the season and BFA coming away with a 5-4 decision on the road.
“Stowe has a very good team and so do we, so it’ll be a good game for sure,” said Ducolon. “Right now our biggest thing is to get some rest and get healthy. We have a boat load of guys that are sick, so we have to get healthy and make sure we get our legs under us for the bigger ice.”
Saturday was a big game for the Bobwhites, who are heading back to the program's 27th championship game after being upset in the quarterfinal round the past two seasons.
“The emotions haven’t quite set in yet,” said Ellis, who was part of the 2017 championship team. “I think everything will kick in when we take the ice on Wednesday.”