Enosburg senior Justus Orton led the Hornets (no. 6) to an 8-6 victory over Harwood in the D2 quarterfinal round, upsetting the No. 3 Highlanders and earning a trip to the semis where they'll face the Spaulding Crimson Tide on Tuesday at 4:30.
Orton toed the rubber for the Hornets, surrendering 4 runs on 7 hits over five and two-thirds innings, and striking out 12.
In the fifth inning, Shea Howrigan doubled, driving in a run; Orton went deep for Enosburg, hitting a two-run homer to give the Hornets a 5-2 lead.
"This was a good win; we didn't play our best game and things were stacked against us that were out of our control, but the boys showed a lot of heart and battled to the end," said Hornet coach Rodney Burns.
Orton led the Hornets' offense with 2 hits in 3 at bats. Owen McKinstry led the Hornets on the base paths with four stolen bases; the team ran wild on the base paths with 13 stolen bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.