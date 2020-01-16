Colbey
Patti Jo Walker

NEWPORT — Colbey Theberge looks down the court during the Thunderbirds game against North Country on Tuesday evening. The T-birds (6-3) fell to the Falcons, as Messenger Sports reported yesterday, but the team will be back in action on Friday evening at the Thunderdome to take on visiting Lake Region (2-7) at 7pm.

