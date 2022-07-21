A high-quality wrestling clinic is being held in St. Albans at City Hall on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29 from 6-9 p.m. Ken Chertow is an accomplished wrestler and coach, who during his time on the mat, has won state titles, junior national and world titles, NCAA All American status, and was a member of the U.S. Olympic team.
What to know: Chertow's main summer camp is held in State College, PA, every year, but he also strives to provide clinics throughout the country as he travels through the United States. In collaboration with Rail City Wrestling coach Jimmy Matas, he is excited to work with the wrestlers of Vermont and surrounding areas to provide training to those looking to improve their skills.
Success stories: Many of Coach Chertow’s camp attendees have gone on to have successful careers on the wrestling mat. David Taylor, U.S. Olympic gold medalist, and Zain Rutherford, U.S. World Team member, are just two of the many.
Who can attend? Any interested athletes should use the contact information listed on the flyer. The St. Albans Wrestling community looks forward to welcoming Coach Chertow!
