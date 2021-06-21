Eugene, Oregon, couldn't get much farther from Franklin County when it comes to cross country travel. On Monday, June 21, Hayward Field took on a whole new meaning to the 802 as Elle Purrier St. Pierre of Berkshire, Vermont, stepped to the start line of the women's 1500m race in the final round of the Olympic Trials.
If you've watched Purrier St. Pierre run, you weren't surprised to see her cross the finish line in first, far ahead of the pack. She punched her ticket to Tokyo with a time of 3:58.03, even after being bumped in traffic in the opening seconds of the race. That time was good enough to set an Olympic Trial record!
Purrier St. Pierre's journey with running began in high school when Richard Flint, the cross country coach, noticed she had a natural gift for running. Flint suggested Purrier St. Pierre give the sport a chance.
All those country miles have paid out over the last decade, as Purrier St. Pierre won state titles in high school, closed out a decorated collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire, and went on to run professionally for Team New Balance Boston.
Under the careful eye of Team New Balance coach and Olympian, Mark Coogan, Purrier St. Pierre reached new heights, breaking the American indoor mile record in 2020 with a time of 4:16.85; in February of 2021, she ran a time of 9:10.28, breaking the American indoor 2-mile record.
Vermont is the 43rd smallest state in the union by population, but when it comes to heart and support, we always come up big, and we couldn't be more proud of Purrier St. Pierre!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.