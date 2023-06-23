FAIRFAX - It just doesn’t feel like summer without some Ridgefield Ranch barrel racing, so I was happy to connect with Paige and Cassidy Superneau after they spent the weekend racing in New York. The dynamic sister-duo has been racing since April. This spring, they’re back to racing in Canada and they're welcoming new horses to the ranch. There’s lots of excitement in Fairfax, and I hope you’ll enjoy hearing about it.
Q&A with Paige and Cassidy Superneau
When did you begin racing this spring and what races have you competed in so far?
Paige: I began racing in April this year which is a bit earlier than our typical start time. So far we’ve traveled to New York, Vermont, and Canada.
Cassidy: Our show season started a lot earlier this year than it usually does, and we started racing in the beginning of April. So far we’ve competed at several Midland shows in New York and a couple shows in Canada; we just got back from competing in the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Syracuse Super Show.
What has stood out to you about the early part of the race season, and do you have any memorable runs so far in 2023?
Paige: Millie and I have had a great kick start to the beginning of this race season, and we’re performing extremely well against tough competition. One of my most memorable weekends so far was at Fonda, NY, when I ran a 14.8 in the slot race, which is a race with a big entry fee and a huge payout. I placed second and earned a big paycheck!
Cassidy: So far my most memorable run would be when Famous Hank placed in the 1D at a show in Canada against pro riders that run at the National Finals Rodeo/American; Hank is getting older now, so for him to still be able to compete with the younger faster horses is a pretty good feeling.
What have you enjoyed about getting back into the Canadian racing circuit?
Paige: I’ve greatly enjoyed competing against people who are top names in the industry and pushing myself to hopefully beat them one day.
Cassidy: I’ve enjoyed seeing all our friends we used to know and hadn’t seen in years, and the level of competition is remarkable and inspires me to work harder so I can compete with them.
What did you take away from watching your sport in a different part of the country?
Paige: It was awesome getting to see the pro’s in real life! And it really brought to my attention the big goal in the barrel racing industry–and that’s to someday be racing with them!
Cassidy: This spring we went to Texas to watch the American Rodeo which is one of the biggest rodeos in the world. We got all-access passes and we were able to go into the warmup area with all our idols; it was amazing being able to see how they physically and mentally prepared for such a big event.
What are your goals for the 2023 season?
Paige: One of my big goals this year is to hopefully finish well in the New York year-end point standings and to become more consistent in my runs.
Cassidy: I don’t have any definite goals this year other than to just continue to have good runs and expand my knowledge!
Which horses will you be riding, and how are they competing in 2023?
Paige: As of now my main horse is Millie (Sweet Permission) with my second in line being my old big-time mare Rain, who is running only at selective shows due to age. I also have Jaycee who’s just starting to run barrels and get experience at shows this year. As of now all the mares are performing to the best of their abilities.
Cassidy: This year I’ll be riding Hank, Honor, and Jet. It’s Jets first year of competitions, so he’s just learning the ropes. Hank and Honor have been doing great and have had some really good runs so far this year!
Do you have a new horse on the ranch this spring?
Paige: Along with my mares, I have a new member to the clan named Spur. He’s a yearling colt I bought out of North Dakota from a friend of mine, Jess Johnson. He’s related to my main horse Millie. With lots of time and training he’ll hopefully become my next top runner in 2026!
Cassidy: I’ve got a yearling filly that’s going to be here at the end of the month, which I am very excited about! She’ll be my first mare I’ve ever owned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.