The 21st annual North/South Senior All-Star Football Game will be held Sunday, November 20, at Norwich University's Sabine Field in Northfield. The Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation released the 2022 rosters for the annual all-star game.
All 31 of the state's high school football programs from all three divisions are represented on the rosters, that are subject to change prior to the game. Head coaches are Jeff Stein of Mount Abraham for the North and Mount Anthony's Chad Gordon for the South.
2022 North roster: BFA Fairfax: Cooper Harvey, Shaun McGillis (Gibson) and Mat Verboncoeur; BFA St. Albans: James Harrison; Burlington-South Burlington: Xavian Breer, James Clancy, Mitch Harvie, Evan Knoth, Noah McDonald, Taysean Metz and Sidiki Sylla; Champlain Valley: Ryan Boehmcke, Max Destito, Alexander Provost and Trey Terricciano; Colchester: Matt Fournier and Caleb Lavasseur; Essex: Peter Armata, Charlie Bown, Josh Brown and Tanner Robbins; Lyndon: Cam Berry, Ashton Gould, R.J. Kittredge, Jake Sanville and Quentin Thomas; Milton: Caleb Barnier; Missisquoi Valley: Ray Fournier; Mount Abraham: Zeke Dubois and Caleb Russell; Mount Mansfield: Jordan D'Amico; North Country: Andrew Fletcher, Luke Nielsen and Cooper Wheeler; Rice Memorial: Mathias Mazanti and Kayden Quinn; Spaulding: Zach Wilson; St. Johnsbury: Gavynn Kenney-Young, Quinn Murphy, Simon North, Alex Orozco and Dawson Wilkins; Union 32: Ismael Cruz and Cal Davis.
The 2022 South roster: Bellows Falls: Caden Haskell, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Jamieson Nystrom and Dillon Perry; Brattleboro: Josh Curtis, Tristian Evans, Cam Frost and Devin Speno; Burr & Burton: Michael Crabtree, Jakob Crossman, Trevor Greene, Miles Kaplan, Eric Mulroy and Nathan Smilko; Fair Haven: Carson Babbie, David Doran and Joey Notte; Hartford: A.J. Aldrich, Justin Robinson and Connor Tierney; Middlebury: Sawyer Cadoret, Penn Riney, Cole Schnoor and Cameron Stone; Mill River: Phil Severy; Mount Anthony: Connor Barrett, Braeden Billert, Ayman Naser, Ian White and Joshua Worthington; Otter Valley: Keevan Parks and Caleb Whitney; Oxbow: Chase Lund; Poultney: Craig Baptie; Rutland: Jonah Bassett, Luke DelBianco, Jaheim Hughes, Eli Pockette and Tyler Weatherhogg; Springfield: Tanner Gintof; Windsor: Maison Fortin, Travis McAllister and Logan Worrall; Woodstock: Willie Underwood.
Who won last year? The South won a shootout, 39-35, at Castleton University. The North leads the all-time series, 11-9.
Place: Sabine Field, Norwich University
Date and time: November 20 at 1 p.m.
Tickets: tickets can be purchased at the gate an hour before game time and are available online at https://www.nffvt.org/game. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
Who benefits from the funds raised: All proceeds benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
