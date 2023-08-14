SWANTON — Northwest Valley Ducks youth football is launching this week in Swanton.
The intro to tackle football program for kids in grades 5 and 6 started practice Monday, Aug. 14 and registration is still open.
Kids that plan to attend Missisquoi Valley Union in the future — including those in Swanton, Highgate, Franklin, Alburgh and any surrounding towns — are welcome to join. The program is supported by Swanton Recreation.
Registration costs $50 and include 2-3 practices a week and five games throughout the season.
The program will introduce blocking and tackling techniques in the safest possible way. All coaches will be USA Football certified in blocking and tackling to ensure techniques are taught correctly using best practice methods.
Weight limits will be in place to ensure player safety. Kids 110-lbs or under will be able to be quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. Kids 115-lbs or under will be able to be a pass-catching tight end. Defense does not have weight restrictions so the coaches will use best judgment in putting kids in the best position possible to succeed.
The Ducks team has purchased helmets, shoulder pads, integrated football pants and jerseys for all players. All equipment will be returned to Swanton Recreation at the end of the season.
Players will need a mouth guard, cleats and water bottle.
