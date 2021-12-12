PXL_20210317_210057563.jpg
For the 2021-2022 season, Northwest Access TV is continuing its efforts to bring live sports to the people of Franklin County. With high schools preparing to play a full season, staff at NWA-TV have beefed up equipment and staff to bring you every hockey and basketball game from MVU and BFA. From the Collins Perley and Highgate Arena to the BFA and MVU gym, NWA-TV has 77 games on tap over the next couple months. 
 
"This is a huge production for our staff and organization. It's something we tested last year with almost 40 games during the short season and thought why not do it again this year. The response we received from the community during the empty stands season blew us away. We're honored to have this opportunity to help our community stay connected with it's athletes," said Paul Snyder, Executive Director.
The current plan is to stream all games to Northwest Access TV's Facebook page. From there, fans will be able to share, watch, and comment along with the live action. Familiar voices will be returning on the mics with Cam Wood and Jason Bliss for BFA Bobwhite Hockey as well as Byrce Bachelder, Tim Luneau, and Landon Potvin.
 
"Cam and Jason brought an incredible energy to the broadcasts during last year's championship run for the Bobwhites. We're happy to have them back for another season. We're also very excited to mention we finally have a voice of the Thunderbirds. Morgan Stanton and Chris Parrow-Dresser will be doing several games at the Highgate Arena for both teams," said Snyder.
 
Interested in taking part? Northwest Access TV has plenty of openings for new commentators/play-by-play announcers. Email info@northwestaccess.tv to express your interest.   
 
Would you like to make a donation? As a non-profit, Northwest Access TV is always accepting donations to help with our media coverage. Please visit https://northwestaccess.tv/donation to help!
 
Note: Due to NFHS contractual obligations, Northwest Access TV will not be able to livestream Enosburg & Richford basketball games this season.

