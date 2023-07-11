SWANTON - The Champlain and Northwest 10/12 Little League softball teams faced off at the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field to battle for the chance to represent District 3 in the State Championship. Northwest rallied in the bottom of the sixth, earning a walk-off win on an in-the-park home run by Riley LaRoque.
The teams battled through three scoreless innings before Irie Shedd plated Emma Parah for the game's first run, giving Champlain a 1-0 lead. a sterling catch on the outfield made the final out, limiting the damage to one run.
Shedd replaced Parah in the circle in the bottom of the fourth, striking out the side to end the inning.
LaRocque earned a crucial strikeout with a runner on third to keep the score at 1-0 in the top of the fifth.
Northwest manufactured the tying run, sending Avery Laroche scampering home on an overthrow; a wild pitch scored the go-ahead run.
Northwest scored a third run on a wild pitch, taking a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth.
Parah tied the game with a two-out, two-run double to the fence in the top of the sixth, and Shedd's single to right sent Parah home for the go-ahead run. In the circle for Northwest, LaRocque earned the final out of the half inning on a comebacker thrown to home.
Ella Larose led off with a single for Northwest in the bottom of the sixth, and LaRocque helped her cause, slamming a ball to deep right and eventually scoring the walk-off run.
LaRoque spoke of the walk-off: "I was excited because I knew it was my last at-bat, and I really wanted to make something happen. I wanted to get a good hit and help the team out."
LaRoque also earned the win in the circle for Northwest and spoke of her mindset.
"I try my best, and I know I have the whole team behind me. I'm so excited to face Champlain again tomorrow," said LaRoque. "We really want this win."
Northwest head coach Timothy Bourdeau was thrilled to see his team pull out the win.
"These girls worked hard today and earned this win, and I'm so excited for them," said Bourdeau. "It was a full team effort."
Bourdeau also spoke of the walk-off win: "I gave Riley the go sign, and she scored. I'm so happy for her; she worked so hard. It was great seeing the look on their faces after that win."
Northwest will face Champlain on Wednesday, July 13, at the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field for the District 3 championship. The winner of that game moves on to the state tournament in St. Johnsbury later in the week.
