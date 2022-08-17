The Northern Vermont Field Hockey Club hosted its annual field hockey camp at Jay Peak in early August. Mel Hurlbut, formerly the Missisquoi Valley Union High School varsity field hockey coach and camp founder, took time to fill readers in on the camp and her recent change of positions.
Q&A with coach Mel Hurlbut
What is the goal of the camp? The camp is called MVP, for Motivation, Visualization, and a Physical piece. We focus on skills and the team aspect of the game. A lot of it focuses on getting better at a specific skill, but we also focus on how to interact with other players on the field. There's a lot to the game that focuses on off-the-ball movement, team dynamics, and relationships.
Who attended the camp this summer? We had 36 athletes and ten on the weight list. Many players came from Franklin, Chittenden County, and Northeast Kingdom.
When will the next camp take place? We hold the camp at Jay Peak on the first weekend of August each year, from Friday through Sunday. It fills up quickly. The camp has been fully booked in under two weeks for the last two years. The best way to get information is to follow Northern Vermont Field Hockey on Facebook at NVTFHC.
Where are you coaching now? I'm now coaching part-time at University of Vermont and doing all home practices, home games, video reviews, and coding. There was a last-minute opening as the previous assistant moved on. Leaving MVU was my biggest struggle with that decision. I truly hope they understand it was an opportunity I couldn't say no to, but it wasn't an easy decision.
What would you like to say to your athletes at MVU? My MVU athletes have done an incredible job, and I'm still struggling with leaving them. They're such a great group of athletes and have such tremendous potential, and I hope they continue that with whoever they have next. I've been through the turmoil of losing a coach, and I know it can be hard for athletes to stay focused on the positive and to stick together. They've got a really exciting freshmen class coming in this year, and I was excited to see how the team could build and incorporate those players.
