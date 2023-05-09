The Northern Fire AAU basketball team earned a 30-15 win over Addison Anthem in the Vermont girls AAU state championship in Burlington, VT, on May 6, in the eighth-grade bracket.
Sophia Derby led the team with 11 points in the championship game, Adie Chagnon had nine, Lilly Longe had six, and Maysa Long had four.
Northern Fire defeated the Falcons, a team based out of the North Country, by 30-15 in the second game and the Essex Killer Bees by 52-8 in the first game.
The Vermont state tournament was the fifth and last tournament of the season for the Northern Fire, who entered the tournament with a 14-0 record.
Northern Fire participated in the VT Sting Tournament in Barre, the Kingdom tournament in Lyndon, the Easter One Day in Burlington, and VT Hoopsters Tournament in Lamoille.
Northern Fire team members were from Bakersfield, Berkshire, Montgomery, Richford, and Sheldon.
