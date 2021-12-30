COLLINS PERLEY - The BFA Bobwhites hockey team hosted Northeastern Clinton Central School on Wednesday afternoon, battling back from an early one-goal deficit for a 5-2 victory.
BFA’s goal-scoring kicked off late in the opening period on the Bobwhites’ first power-play of the evening. Aiden Savoy circled from behind the net to find an open Collin Audy in the slot; his shot was denied but left a huge rebound for Cam Johnson who was crashing in from the blue line. Johnson made good on the opportunity.
“I felt pretty ecstatic,” said Johnson on scoring the Bobwhites’ tying goal. “The first power-play unit has been buzzing. We’ve been waiting for it to kind of turn on and in this game it definitely did. I almost missed, but it still went in so I’m glad I could capitalize on it.”
Following the excitement of tying goal, BFA’s fans got just under three minutes to catch their breath before leaping back to their feet for the go-ahead goal. A blocked shot on the penalty kill sprung Savoy loose for a breakaway, and he continued his hot start to the 2021/22 campaign with a short-handed marker.
The middle frame saw BFA get out-shot 11-7, but the Bobwhites’ defense lightened Mike Telfer’s workload by keeping Northeastern’s chances to the outside. Midway through the period, Sean Beauregard curled out of the corner looking for a pass; seeing no options he cut to space in the middle of the ice and found the top corner of Clinton’s net. BFA took the 3-1 lead into the locker room.
Early in the final period Matt Merrill, Collin Audy, and Levi Webb connected for the Bobwhites’ fourth goal, but Clinton answered swiftly, scoring ten seconds later to make it a 4-2 game. With ten minutes left, a string of penalties awarded Northeastern a 5-on-3 power-play for over a minute, but Mike Telfer and BFA’s penalty kill were able to bring an end to the pivotal moment without incident.
Bobwhites’ head coach Toby Ducolon spoke to the strength of his defense, “They’ve got a lot of experience. (Gavin Fraties, Cam Johnson, and Ethan Audy) have played 3-4 years each, so you’ve got a lot of experience there, and you’ve got some good, hard battles for the past 2-3 winters. Another guy who didn’t play defense last year but is doing a great job for us back there is (Ezra) Lanfear.”
BFA’s Matt Merrill added the insurance goal with an empty netter at the end of the game, capping off the victory for the Bobwhites. Goaltender Mike Telfer made 22 saves on 24 shots. BFA was pushed by Northeastern but were able to respond, and coach Ducolon was happy with the effort of the Bobwhites following the game.
“It was a good situation to be down 1-0 just to see how we’d react. It was a good, hard battle for our second game, and we were very happy with it. It gets us ready for MVU on Friday, and we’re looking forward to playing more games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.